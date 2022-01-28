Barrington Research Comments on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NCMI. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.50 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.47.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -17.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

