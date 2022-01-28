Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, an increase of 296.7% from the December 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. Basf has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Basf had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $23.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Basf will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Basf from €79.00 ($89.77) to €76.00 ($86.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Basf from €78.00 ($88.64) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($70.45) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

