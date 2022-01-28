Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.87

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 20655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,899,000 after acquiring an additional 741,378 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,175,000 after acquiring an additional 591,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $102,158,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

