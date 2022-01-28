Bayfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Bayfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BAFN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:BAFN opened at $21.50 on Friday. Bayfirst Finl has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Get Bayfirst Finl alerts:

Bayfirst Finl Company Profile

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on September 1, 2000 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Bayfirst Finl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayfirst Finl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.