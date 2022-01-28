BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get BBTV alerts:

Shares of BBTVF opened at $1.85 on Friday. BBTV has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.