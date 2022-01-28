BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 2,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

