BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,595 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 6.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 7.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

