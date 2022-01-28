BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

