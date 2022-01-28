Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.26

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $466,881.53 and $3,333.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020503 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000155 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

