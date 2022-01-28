Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Major Shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, Acquires 107,456 Shares

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BECN stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. 392,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,722. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.