Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Cap of $32.73 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $32.73 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017504 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000671 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 106,405,000 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

