Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Financial Comparison

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Adagio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -51,395.01% -63.65% -41.25% Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Adagio Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 203,351.89 -$194.59 million ($6.69) -8.92 Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adagio Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Beam Therapeutics and Adagio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70 Adagio Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75

Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $122.22, indicating a potential upside of 104.76%. Adagio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 146.59%. Given Adagio Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adagio Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adagio Therapeutics beats Beam Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

