Bean Cash (BITB) Trading Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 46.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $322,378.75 and $286.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,558,513,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

