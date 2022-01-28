Beaxy (BXY) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $437,522.11 and approximately $191.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00042569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00105396 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,758,512 coins. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

