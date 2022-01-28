Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Beazer Homes USA updated its FY22 guidance to above $5.00 EPS.

NYSE BZH traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $17.68. 16,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,586. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $556.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

