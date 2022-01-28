Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s 10th Largest Position

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 522,066 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 4.7% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 1.07% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $752,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 466,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,567,000 after purchasing an additional 60,297 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,607. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $268.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.