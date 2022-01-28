Beer Money One Day Volume Hits $28,306.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Beer Money has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $412,019.22 and approximately $28,306.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042669 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00107173 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

BEER is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 356,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

