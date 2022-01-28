Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEG. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.20) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.20) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

BEG stock opened at GBX 119.19 ($1.61) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.75. The stock has a market cap of £181.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,190.76. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.83 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.34 ($2.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

