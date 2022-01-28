Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.60

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.62. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 88,469 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.