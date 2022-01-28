Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.60

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.62. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 88,469 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Further Reading: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.