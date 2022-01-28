Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,351.00.

BLWYF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

BLWYF opened at $41.74 on Friday. Bellway has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

