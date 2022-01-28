Benchmark Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,091.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $401,618.97 and $2,091.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00004060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00106000 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

MARK is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,014,423 coins and its circulating supply is 262,022 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

