BENQI (QI) Trading 29% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BENQI has traded 29% lower against the dollar. BENQI has a total market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00048476 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,460.26 or 0.06664855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,936.61 or 1.00061326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00052026 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.