Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will report $260.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.10 million and the lowest is $258.50 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $219.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $956.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $951.70 million to $960.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

BSY stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 112.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,130,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

