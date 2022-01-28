Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.25

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.39, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 58.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,725,000 after acquiring an additional 134,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $18,666,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,807,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.