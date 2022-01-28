Berenberg Bank Cuts dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Price Target to GBX 230

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.91) to GBX 230 ($3.10) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOTD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on dotdigital Group from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

DOTD opened at GBX 137.40 ($1.85) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 182.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 227.08. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.99). The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of £410.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.