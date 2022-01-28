Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.99

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 7139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $545.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Rothman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 123.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 50.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

