Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,231 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after buying an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $278,217,000 after buying an additional 106,320 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

NYSE:BBY opened at $96.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.93 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

