Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 4.7%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) was down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.37 and last traded at $53.88. Approximately 162,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,505,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

Several analysts recently commented on BYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.39.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after purchasing an additional 519,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after buying an additional 243,449 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

