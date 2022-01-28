BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,357 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 155,235 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,061,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 935,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 875,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 4,541.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 788,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 771,809 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after buying an additional 718,755 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,673,000 after buying an additional 533,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 385,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,147. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.