BiblePay (BBP) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BiblePay has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $257,499.48 and $43,210.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

