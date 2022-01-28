Big Data Protocol (BDP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $344,612.00

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0860 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $344,612.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042886 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00106202 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

BDP is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 38,694,856 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

