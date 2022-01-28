Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.01

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.01 and last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Get Big Lots alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Big Lots by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Big Lots by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.