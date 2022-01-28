Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Acquired by Cartica Management LLC

Cartica Management LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Bilibili accounts for 8.9% of Cartica Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cartica Management LLC owned 0.23% of Bilibili worth $46,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILI. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 91,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,401. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.20. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $157.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BILI shares. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

