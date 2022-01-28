Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $58,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,575,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 768.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,568,000 after buying an additional 29,143 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIO opened at $564.67 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $547.22 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $704.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $737.35. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.