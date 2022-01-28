Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,164 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.37% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $82,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $564.67 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $547.22 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $704.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $737.35.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

