Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target Cut to $750.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $915.00 to $750.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $564.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $704.61 and a 200 day moving average of $737.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $547.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $70,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

