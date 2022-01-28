Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.43

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as low as $3.77. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 156,562 shares.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Biomerica in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.69.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%. Equities analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 0.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,031,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biomerica by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Biomerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Biomerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Biomerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

