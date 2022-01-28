Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BPTS opened at $4.64 on Friday. Biophytis has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biophytis in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

