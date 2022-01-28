Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Trading 3.6% Higher

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.32 and last traded at C$6.30. 368,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,732,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

