Bismuth (BIS) Trading Up 22.9% This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $300.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,645,593 coins and its circulating supply is 23,477,814 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

