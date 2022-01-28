Bitcloud (BTDX) Achieves Market Cap of $125,724.28

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $125,724.28 and $15.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,396.25 or 1.00045402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00077146 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00250428 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00014906 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00161454 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.95 or 0.00329709 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001554 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,398,751 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

