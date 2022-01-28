Bitcloud Price Reaches $0.0034 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $130,524.90 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,755.78 or 0.99977334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00077692 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00253847 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00160457 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00325239 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007416 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001497 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001640 BTC.

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,403,333 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

