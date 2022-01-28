Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $976,810.29 and $33.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars.

