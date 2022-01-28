Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Reaches Market Cap of $31,495.92

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $31,495.92 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

