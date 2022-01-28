Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,472.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $402,655.63 and approximately $5,472.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.53 or 0.00279603 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

