Bitcoin Incognito Price Tops $0.0025 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $32,238.79 and $135.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

