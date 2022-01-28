Bitcoin Zero Hits Market Capitalization of $21,864.28 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 75.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $21,864.28 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.37 or 0.06704267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00053620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,755.81 or 1.00193046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00051740 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

