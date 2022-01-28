BitcoinZ Price Hits $0.0006 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $465,087.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.91 or 0.00248879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00080476 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00109217 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 127.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,805,621,137 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

