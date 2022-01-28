BitDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $861.66 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. BitDAO has a market cap of $861.66 million and $64.09 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00048476 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,460.26 or 0.06664855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,936.61 or 1.00061326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00052026 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

BitDAO's official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

