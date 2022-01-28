Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Up 6.1%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.29. 175,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,133,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BITF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.35 million and a P/E ratio of -332.00.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Bitfarms had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bitfarms by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 744,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 181,204 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $2,093,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Bitfarms by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Bitfarms Company Profile (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

